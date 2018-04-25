Two Scots arrested amid international cybercrime probe

The arrests come after the closure of a website linked to four million cyber attacks.

Investigation: Arrests also made in the Netherlands, Serbia, Croatia and Canada (file pic). Reuters

Two men from Lanarkshire have been arrested after an international investigation into global cyber attacks.

The men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

It follows the closure of a website linked to more than four million cyber attacks including those targeting some of the UK's biggest banks.

Authorities in the Netherlands, Serbia, Croatia and Canada, with support from Police Scotland and Europol, targeted six members of the crime group behind webstresser.org on Tuesday.

Dutch police seized servers and took down the website at 11.30am on Wednesday.

National Crime Agency bosses say cyber criminals have used webstresser.org to launch more than four million distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks.

Arrests were made in Croatia, Canada and Serbia and Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "As part of an international operation involving law enforcement agencies across Europe, officers from Police Scotland Cybercrime Unit have arrested two males from the Lanarkshire area in connection with Computer Misuse Act offences.

"Investigations are ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

