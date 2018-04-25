Clyde tunnel closed due to overheight vehicle blockage
A vehicle which exceeded the height limits tried to drive through the tunnel during rush hour.
The Clyde Tunnel has been closed after a vehicle which exceeded the height limits tried to drive under it.
Just after 5pm, Traffic Scotland reported that the north bound tunnel had been closed off.
Attempts are being made to recover the vehicle.
Traffic is already queuing and drivers are warned to expect delays.
