Suspect says co-accused aunt 'could have' killed Troon mum

Shayla Greenop and Lynnette Greenop are accused of murdering Sharon Greenop in 2016.

Sharon Greenop: Sister and daughter charged over death.

A woman charged with killing her own mother told a police interviewer that her co-accused aunt "could have" been responsible for the death.

At the murder trial in Glasgow jurors were shown footage of Shayla Greenop being interviewed by officers a month after her mother Sharon Greenop was found dead in Troon.

She was also heard telling the interviewer that she had not spoken to the victim for around two months before she was found dead in November 2016, despite living in the same house.

The 20-year-old was described as being "in tears" as she was questioned by detectives.

Jurors have heard the body could have lay there for weeks but, Shayla told officers: "I don't know...I don't know what happened."

Sharon's sister Lynnette Greenop, 40, is also accused of murdering the mum.

It is claimed that the pair assaulted her on various occasions between September 8 and November 10 2016.

The murder charge alleges Sharon was repeatedly struck with "object or objects" and had her neck compressed.

It is said injuries were also inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Sharon is stated to have been so severely hurt that she died.

Shayla and Lynette Greenop, who both live in Ayr, South Ayrshire, deny murder and all other charges and the trial before Lady Carmichael continues.

