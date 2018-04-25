Man charged with murdering missing Glasgow grandmother

Andrew Wallace, 41, is alleged to have killed Julie Reilly, 47, who was last seen in February.

Julie Reilly: Investigation into death continues.

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing grandmother.

Andrew Wallace is alleged to have killed 47-year-old Julie Reilly, who was last seen at her home in Govan, Glasgow, in February.

Wallace, 41, is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody.

Earlier in the day, police investigating Ms Reilly's death said they had discovered body parts on Drumoyne Drive, just a few streets from where Ms Reilly lived on Shieldhall Road.

Officers are still looking for two suitcases which may contain evidence pertaining to the case.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.