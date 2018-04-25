  • STV
  • MySTV

Driver died after being 'shot in the head at traffic lights'

STV

Two men face murder charges over the death of Euan 'EJ' Johnston in Kinning Park, Glasgow.

Euan Johnstone: Trial hears from taxi driver.
Euan Johnstone: Trial hears from taxi driver.

A driver died from a catastrophic head injury after he was shot in the head as his car sat at traffic lights, a court was told.

Taxi driver Rustam Saddiq, 25, told the High Court in Glasgow, that two shots rang out he drove towards the junction of Shields Road and Scotland Street, Glasgow, on November 15, 2016.

Mr Saddiq said that second earlier an Audi Q5 overtook him at 40 to 50 mph.

As he approached the traffic lights at Shields Road he saw the Q5 stopped at the lights alongside an Audi RS4 driven by Euan Johnston.

Mr Saddiq continued: "As I slowed down behind the Audi Q5 I heard two shots and then it just sped off into Scotland Street.

"At the time I said to my friend who was in the car with me it sounded like gunshots, but I wasn't sure."

He told the jury that he then saw the RS4 crash into metal barriers at the side of the road.

Mr Saddiq added: "I then saw someone get out the passenger door to assist the victim."

He told the court that his friend phoned the police and went over to try to help.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC asked Mr Saddiq if he could see any of the occupants of the Audi Q5 and he replied: "No."

Mr Saddiq was giving evidence at the trial of Anthony Ruthven, 32, and David Scott, 33, who deny murdering Euan "EJ" Johnston in Kinning Park, Glasgow, by shooting him.

Prosecutors claim the pair - while acting with others unknown - repeatedly discharged a firearm at Mr Johnston.

Ruthven also faces a separate attempted murder and assault charge in connection with alleged incidents on August 12 2016.

Earlier, paramedic David O'Hara told the trial he received a call at 11.47pm to attend the incident following a report of gunshots.

He said: "I examined the man briefly and came to the conclusion he had suffered a catastrophic head injury."

The court heard that Mr Johnston was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at 2.50am.

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.