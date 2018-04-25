Driver died after being 'shot in the head at traffic lights'

Two men face murder charges over the death of Euan 'EJ' Johnston in Kinning Park, Glasgow.

Euan Johnstone: Trial hears from taxi driver.

A driver died from a catastrophic head injury after he was shot in the head as his car sat at traffic lights, a court was told.

Taxi driver Rustam Saddiq, 25, told the High Court in Glasgow, that two shots rang out he drove towards the junction of Shields Road and Scotland Street, Glasgow, on November 15, 2016.

Mr Saddiq said that second earlier an Audi Q5 overtook him at 40 to 50 mph.

As he approached the traffic lights at Shields Road he saw the Q5 stopped at the lights alongside an Audi RS4 driven by Euan Johnston.

Mr Saddiq continued: "As I slowed down behind the Audi Q5 I heard two shots and then it just sped off into Scotland Street.

"At the time I said to my friend who was in the car with me it sounded like gunshots, but I wasn't sure."

He told the jury that he then saw the RS4 crash into metal barriers at the side of the road.

Mr Saddiq added: "I then saw someone get out the passenger door to assist the victim."

He told the court that his friend phoned the police and went over to try to help.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC asked Mr Saddiq if he could see any of the occupants of the Audi Q5 and he replied: "No."

Mr Saddiq was giving evidence at the trial of Anthony Ruthven, 32, and David Scott, 33, who deny murdering Euan "EJ" Johnston in Kinning Park, Glasgow, by shooting him.

Prosecutors claim the pair - while acting with others unknown - repeatedly discharged a firearm at Mr Johnston.

Ruthven also faces a separate attempted murder and assault charge in connection with alleged incidents on August 12 2016.

Earlier, paramedic David O'Hara told the trial he received a call at 11.47pm to attend the incident following a report of gunshots.

He said: "I examined the man briefly and came to the conclusion he had suffered a catastrophic head injury."

The court heard that Mr Johnston was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at 2.50am.

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.

