Bomb squad called after grenade rounds sent to family

Shock for young couple as ammunition delivered to their home.

Scare: The family evacuated their home. Stuart Campbell

A bomb disposal team was sent to a house in Penilee after the owners were sent potentially deadly grenade launcher rounds.

The delivery arrived as Stuart and Nicole Campbell and their baby daughter Darcy were at their home on Selviland Road on Wednesday morning.

After opening the package, which was addressed to Mr Campbell, the couple were shocked to find the rounds inside.

Mr Campbell explained: "Nicole opened it as I was holding Darcy. Upon opening it, two metal devices were inside. Nicole or I had no idea what they were, but they looked like two huge bullets.

"The strange thing is, I didn't order anything so it was a surprise that I was addressed to me in the first place."

The couple then got in touch with friends in the army who told them the rounds looked like grenade launcher ammunition.

"We evacuated the house, needless to say," Mr Campbell said.

"Nicole and I wanted to get Darcy as far away from the house as possible."

The Campbells then called the emergency services and a bomb disposal team from the Faslane Navy Base was sent to the scene.

On arrival, the team x-rayed the rounds and confirmed they were ammunition for a grenade launcher, but did not contain any explosive or detonators.

Mr Campbell, a professional photographer, said: "They were spring loaded with ball bearings, so they took them away back to Faslane to deal with."

He added: "I personally don't think I was targeted by anyone, but it was a very strange day, to say the least."

Mr Campbell said the family was now safely back in their home and thanked police and the bomb disposal team for their efforts.

Police Scotland could not be reached for comment.

