  • STV
  • MySTV

Bomb squad called after grenade rounds sent to family

STV

Shock for young couple as ammunition delivered to their home.

Scare: The family evacuated their home.
Scare: The family evacuated their home. Stuart Campbell

A bomb disposal team was sent to a house in Penilee after the owners were sent potentially deadly grenade launcher rounds.

The delivery arrived as Stuart and Nicole Campbell and their baby daughter Darcy were at their home on Selviland Road on Wednesday morning.

After opening the package, which was addressed to Mr Campbell, the couple were shocked to find the rounds inside.

Mr Campbell explained: "Nicole opened it as I was holding Darcy. Upon opening it, two metal devices were inside. Nicole or I had no idea what they were, but they looked like two huge bullets.

"The strange thing is, I didn't order anything so it was a surprise that I was addressed to me in the first place."

The couple then got in touch with friends in the army who told them the rounds looked like grenade launcher ammunition.

"We evacuated the house, needless to say," Mr Campbell said.

"Nicole and I wanted to get Darcy as far away from the house as possible."

The Campbells then called the emergency services and a bomb disposal team from the Faslane Navy Base was sent to the scene.

On arrival, the team x-rayed the rounds and confirmed they were ammunition for a grenade launcher, but did not contain any explosive or detonators.

Mr Campbell, a professional photographer, said: "They were spring loaded with ball bearings, so they took them away back to Faslane to deal with."

He added: "I personally don't think I was targeted by anyone, but it was a very strange day, to say the least."

Mr Campbell said the family was now safely back in their home and thanked police and the bomb disposal team for their efforts.

Police Scotland could not be reached for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.