Huge rush hour delays as M8 closed after car overturns

The crash happened at junction 26 Hillington on the outskirts of Glasgow.

M8: Huge delays are being caused. @energy_icon

A stretch of the M8 has been closed after a car overturned, causing huge rush hour delays.

The crash happened heading eastbound at junction 26 Hillington on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Major delays are being caused, with tailbacks to junction 29 St James.

Diversions are in place and commuters have been warned to avoid the area.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: "Recovery has uplifted the vehicle but they're currently cleaning debris and spillage. Traffic is being diverted."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.