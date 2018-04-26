Huge rush hour delays as M8 closed after car overturns
The crash happened at junction 26 Hillington on the outskirts of Glasgow.
A stretch of the M8 has been closed after a car overturned, causing huge rush hour delays.
The crash happened heading eastbound at junction 26 Hillington on the outskirts of Glasgow.
Major delays are being caused, with tailbacks to junction 29 St James.
Diversions are in place and commuters have been warned to avoid the area.
A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: "Recovery has uplifted the vehicle but they're currently cleaning debris and spillage. Traffic is being diverted."
