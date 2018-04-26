Dog with severe skin condition found dumped at side of road
Agnes, the West Highland Terrier, was abandoned in South Lanarkshire on Thursday, April 19.
A dog suffering from a severe skin condition was found dumped by the side of the road in South Lanarkshire.
The Scottish SPCA are appealing to find the owners of a female West Highland Terrier who was found wandering on Auchintibber Road, Blantyre on Thursday, April 19.
The charity was alerted to the dog by a member of the public, who found her and brought her to the rehoming centre in Lanarkshire, where she is now being cared for.
Centre assistant manager, Lorraine Alba, said: "The dog, called Agnes, is in quite a sorry state.
"Although she is not underweight, she has a severe skin condition that has not happened overnight.
"We're hoping that someone recognises her and gets in touch as soon as possible."
Anyone who recognises Agnes is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA's animal helpline on 03000 999 999.
