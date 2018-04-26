Dog with severe skin condition found dumped at side of road

Agnes, the West Highland Terrier, was abandoned in South Lanarkshire on Thursday, April 19.

Abandoned: The westie (not pictured) was found in South Lanarkshire. CC

A dog suffering from a severe skin condition was found dumped by the side of the road in South Lanarkshire.

The Scottish SPCA are appealing to find the owners of a female West Highland Terrier who was found wandering on Auchintibber Road, Blantyre on Thursday, April 19.

The charity was alerted to the dog by a member of the public, who found her and brought her to the rehoming centre in Lanarkshire, where she is now being cared for.

Found: Agnes was found with a severe skin condition. Scottish SPCA

Centre assistant manager, Lorraine Alba, said: "The dog, called Agnes, is in quite a sorry state.

"Although she is not underweight, she has a severe skin condition that has not happened overnight.

"We're hoping that someone recognises her and gets in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone who recognises Agnes is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA's animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Search: The Scottish SPCA are hoping to find her owners. Scottish SPCA

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.