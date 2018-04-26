  • STV
  • MySTV

'Alcohol' pilots are cleared after evidence blunder

STV

Jean-Francois Perreault and Imran Zafar Syed were arrested on a Glasgow flight in 2016.

Pilots: Prison staff destroyed some samples.
Pilots: Prison staff destroyed some samples.

Two pilots accused of planning to fly a plane from Scotland to Canada while under the influence of alcohol have been cleared after key evidence was destroyed by prison staff.

Jean-Francois Perreault and Imran Zafar Syed were arrested in 2016, minutes before a flight from Glasgow to Toronto was due to take off.

Blood tests were said to have found them above the legal alcohol limit.

But the case collapsed when prison staff destroyed some of the samples.

The Canadian pair were due to fly an Air Transat plane with 250 passengers on board when they were arrested at Glasgow Airport on July 18, 2016.

Paul Scoular: Samples destroyed.
Paul Scoular: Samples destroyed.

They were taken to Helen Street Police Station in Glasgow, where they were interviewed and blood samples were taken.

The charge stated Captain Perreault had 32 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood, while first officer Syed had 49 milligrams in 100ml of blood. The blood alcohol limit for flying is 20 milligrams.

They were also accused of acting in a threatening manner and fighting at the Hilton Hotel in the city on the same day.

At the police station, each blood sample was split in two - one of each for the prosecution and one for each pilot.

The pilots' samples were placed within their property, as they were in custody, and remained there during their initial court appearance, during which they were remanded in custody.

When the pilots arrived at Low Moss Prison in East Dunbartonshire, prison guard Paul Scoular said he thought the samples would be worthless evidentially and, along with the prison nurse, destroyed them.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "It is the duty of the Crown to keep cases under review.

"After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, including the recent decision of the Court of Appeal, Crown Counsel instructed there should be no further proceedings at this time.

"We are working with Police Scotland to ensure there are proper processes and guidance in place covering the retention and storage of samples when an accused person is remanded in custody."

Mr Perreault, of Ontario, and Mr Syed, of Toronto, had denied all the charges against them.

Both men were suspended by their employer Air Transat following their arrest.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.