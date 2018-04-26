Dummy of John Goodman mistaken for body outside Glasgow shop

Police were called to the realistic imitation of the US actor in a car outside Bill's Tool Store.

John Goodman: It wasn't really him. SWNS

Police were called to a lifelike dummy of actor John Goodman sitting in a car after it was mistaken for a dead body.

The artwork features the realistic imitation of the Roseanne actor parked beside the Glasgow shop Bill's Tool Store in the east end of the city.

The dummy, which is slumped forward asleep with a toothpick in its mouth, is so realistic it has hairs on its arm which has been confusing people walking past.

Graham Ramsay, artist and curator, said: "The police appeared the first day it was there.

''They were looking through the window and thought they'd better just check in Bill's Tools.

"The artist Jack Cheetham spoke to the duty officer there and had to alert the local police to explain what was going on."

Allan Duff, 48, co-owner of Bill's Tools said: "The police were passing and one of them knew it was a joke and one of them didn't so they went to smash the window.

"The reaction to the dummy in the car has been brilliant.

"It's been the best thing out of all the things in the shop.

"We've had a bit of a laugh with customers when they ask 'is that guy still sleeping in that car?'

"We've had customers in worrying about him thinking he's dead, it's so lifelike.

"It's not what we expected but it's a bit of fun."

Bill's Tool Store: Shop is one of four involved in exhibition. SWNS

The installation is part of a Glasgow International 2018 exhibition which sees art created by local artists placed in four shops around Glasgow.

The stores include a tool shop, a newsagents, a joke shop and a fabric shop.

The art includes a toy hand in a fridge, a fake loaf of bread with eyes, and a man selling perfume.

Graham said: "Jack has got a bit of an obsession with John Goodman.

"He tracked down a head cast from an LA special FX and then made his own silicone cast. It's got quite story to it."

The artist also made a cast of his arms for the dummy.

Graham added: "I think it shows the work was successful in adding moments of surprise to people's lives."

Exhibition: Other art includes a fake loaf of bread with eyes. SWNS

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.