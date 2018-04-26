  • STV
  • MySTV

Dummy of John Goodman mistaken for body outside Glasgow shop

STV

Police were called to the realistic imitation of the US actor in a car outside Bill's Tool Store.

John Goodman: It wasn't really him.
John Goodman: It wasn't really him. SWNS

Police were called to a lifelike dummy of actor John Goodman sitting in a car after it was mistaken for a dead body.

The artwork features the realistic imitation of the Roseanne actor parked beside the Glasgow shop Bill's Tool Store in the east end of the city.

The dummy, which is slumped forward asleep with a toothpick in its mouth, is so realistic it has hairs on its arm which has been confusing people walking past.

Graham Ramsay, artist and curator, said: "The police appeared the first day it was there.

''They were looking through the window and thought they'd better just check in Bill's Tools.

"The artist Jack Cheetham spoke to the duty officer there and had to alert the local police to explain what was going on."

Allan Duff, 48, co-owner of Bill's Tools said: "The police were passing and one of them knew it was a joke and one of them didn't so they went to smash the window.

"The reaction to the dummy in the car has been brilliant. 

"It's been the best thing out of all the things in the shop.

"We've had a bit of a laugh with customers when they ask 'is that guy still sleeping in that car?'

"We've had customers in worrying about him thinking he's dead, it's so lifelike. 

"It's not what we expected but it's a bit of fun."

Bill's Tool Store: Shop is one of four involved in exhibition.
Bill's Tool Store: Shop is one of four involved in exhibition. SWNS

The installation is part of a Glasgow International 2018 exhibition which sees art created by local artists placed in four shops around Glasgow.

The stores include a tool shop, a newsagents, a joke shop and a fabric shop.

The art includes a toy hand in a fridge, a fake loaf of bread with eyes, and a man selling perfume.

Graham said: "Jack has got a bit of an obsession with John Goodman.

"He tracked down a head cast from an LA special FX and then made his own silicone cast. It's got quite story to it."

The artist also made a cast of his arms for the dummy.

Graham added: "I think it shows the work was successful in adding moments of surprise to people's lives."

Exhibition: Other art includes a fake loaf of bread with eyes.
Exhibition: Other art includes a fake loaf of bread with eyes. SWNS

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.