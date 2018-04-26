  • STV
Sex attacker raped child in eight-year campaign of abuse

STV

Jason Reilly began preying on the girl when she was just four at a flat in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

High Court: Reilly faces a lengthy sentence (file pic).
High Court: Reilly faces a lengthy sentence (file pic). PA

A sex attacker who raped a young girl during an eight year campaign of abuse has been put behind bars.

Jason Reilly began preying on the child in 2001 when she was just four.

He repeatedly abused the youngster at a flat in Glasgow's Castlemilk until 2009.

The girl's mother later learned of his crimes and confronted Reilly, telling him "you will be expecting a visit from the police".

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday the 46-year-old pled guilty to raping the child on one occasion between 2008 and 2009.

He also admitted to a charge of lewd and libidinous behaviour.

The court heard that after Reilly was later challenged by the girl's mother he admitted his crimes to a friend.

He was held in 2017 and told police: "I know what I have done is wrong, but you cannot go back."

Judge Lord Mulholland remanded Reilly in custody ahead of sentencing in May and placed him on the sex offenders register.

The judge told him: "You have pled guilty to two very serious charges.

"Be under no illusion, this will result in a prison sentence of some length."

