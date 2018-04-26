Police 'well aware' of upcoming Old Firm derby significance

Celtic can win a seventh successive league title when they meet Rangers on Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers fans have been warned to behave. SNS Group

Police say they are "well aware of the significance" of the latest Old Firm match this weekend .

Recent derbies, including a Scottish Cup semi-final two weeks ago, have passed without major incident but Police Scotland have issued a warning over behaviour, particularly around pyrotechnics.

Supporters' buses will also be searched by officers on their way to Celtic Park for the midday kick-off.

Superintendent John McBride, match commander for the game, said: "These devices are extremely dangerous and endanger the safety of those around you as well as your own safety.

"Be aware that it is illegal to possess these devices without a lawful authority and it's illegal to enter the stadium with them.

"We will take action, you will be arrested and specially trained dogs will be at the stadium to prevent people trying to smuggle them in.

"We will be implementing policing operations throughout the day, including spot checks on buses and coaches travelling to the game."

Mr McBride added: "We are well aware of the significance of this match and there will be 60,000 supporters travelling from all over the country and beyond to Celtic Park.

"Our officers are extremely experienced in policing these games and facilitating the transit of thousands of supporters.

"We are working closely with a wide range of partners, including British Transport Police, to ensure everyone can get to the match and home again safely and without disruption.

"My message to Celtic and Rangers supporters is to make this match memorable for the football on the pitch."

