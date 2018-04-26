Glasgow Council staff in strike vote over pay equality

More than 10,000 workers will be consulted as talks to resolve the dispute continue.

Council: Union says discrimination dates back to 2006 (file pic). STV

More than 10,000 Glasgow City Council staff will vote on strike action as talks continue over pay equality.

Trade union Unison said council workers and those employed by its arm's length external organisations have been discriminated against since 2006, when the Workforce Pay and Benefits Review (WPBR) was implemented.

Most of these workers, the union said, are women, with many on low pay scales.

Carol Ball, Unison's Glasgow chairwoman, said: "We want the individual claimants compensated for past discrimination as soon as possible and a new job evaluation scheme which delivers pay equality and pay justice for all.

"Unison is now calling on all members to increase the pressure on the council by voting for, and if necessary, taking strike action."

All 10,200 Unison members in the council and its external organisations will receive consultative ballot papers from Monday, Ms Ball added.

The council said it has reached out to unions to begin the a review into staff pay and a meeting has been scheduled for next week.

A spokesman said: "We all agreed at the start of this process that it would take time, and we scheduled a year of regular meetings.

"Despite this attempt to step outside the process of negotiation we are still confident a deal can be reached."

