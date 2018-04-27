Human remains found by police belong to missing gran

A man appeared in court earlier this week over the death of 47-year-old Julie Reilly.

Julie Reilly: Other body parts have been found.

Human remains found by police have been confirmed as those of a missing gran allegedly murdered.

The body parts were found following searches in the Govan and Drumoyne areas of Glasgow.

Police Scotland earlier this week said two suitcases could hold the key to the case.

On Friday, they said: "The response from members of the public has been very positive and encouraging and police have received numerous calls regarding suitcases and other items.

"All of these items are being thoroughly investigated, but in the vast majority of cases, they have turned out to be animal remains or other items unrelated to the investigation.

"The public should be aware that police activity will continue in these areas as part of the ongoing investigation and the public are encouraged to contact the police if they have any information or concerns."

Andrew Wallace is alleged to have murdered 47-year-old Ms Reilly, who was last seen at her home in Govan in February.

The 41-year-old is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody.

