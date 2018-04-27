Scottish Alpaca Championships to take place in Lanark

More than 140 alpacas will be gathered at Lawrie & Symington's for the judging process.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5777254938001-scottish-alpaca-championships.jpg" />

The Scottish Alpaca Championships are to take place on Saturday with more than 140 alpacas taking part.

Known as the Crufts of alpacas, the event will take place at Lawrie & Symington, in Lanark.

Visitor entry to the show is free and alpacas will be judged in colour, sex and age categories.

Stewart Ramsey, chair of the Alpaca Championships, said: "The judging process is quite intense, judges will spend around 15 to 30 minutes looking at the alpacas.

"They are judged 40% on confirmation, which is how the animal walks, moves, stands, do they have presence?

"The last 60% is on fleece quality. They'll be looking for things like the denseness of the fleece and the brightness, and how much coat there is."

Alpaca contest: The championships will take place on Saturday.

Willie McCulloch, event manager at Lawrie & Symington said: "We're sure there will be a lot of interest in the alpaca championships.

"Our facilities are well suited to cater for events like this, we are able to accommodate a large number of people whilst showing animals in an environment where they are happy and comfortable."

Doors open at 8.30am with judging due to commence from 9am.

