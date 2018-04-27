Thousands of Scots to take part in Kiltwalk fundraiser

Fundraisers will take part in 23-mile walk from Glasgow Green to Loch Lomond.

Sir Tom Hunter will top-up the funds raised. Kiltwalk

Thousands of Scots are set to pull on their kilts this weekend before taking part in a charity walk.

The Glasgow Kiltwalk will take place in the city on Sunday.

Some participants will take on the full 23-mile 'Mighty Stride' from Glasgow Green, while others will do the 15-mile 'Big Stroll', which starts in Clydebank.

A six-mile 'Wee Wander' will leave from the endsite at Loch Lomond.

Organisers said more than 10,000 people had signed up for the event, which will be started by STV weather presenter Sean Batty, rugby legend Doddie Weir and boxer Charlie Flynn.

Big-name supporters of this year's walk have included tennis star Andy Murray, comedian Rob Brydon and film star Gerard Butler.

It's hoped more than £2m will be raised, with Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation adding a 40% top-up to walkers' efforts.

Kiltwalk chief executive Paul Cooney said: "We've gone from 4000 walkers two years ago to more than 10,000 walkers on Sunday and this is going to have a hugely positive impact for Scotland's charities.

"I'm in so proud of our staff and volunteer Kilties who put in a tremendous amount to make this happen.

"And we couldn't achieve this without the support of nearly 600 charities and our amazing sponsors who have been with us every step of the way as the event has grown."

Walkers can still sign up for the event at www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.

