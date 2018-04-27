Man 'murdered in Glasgow shooting had no enemies'

Euan 'EJ' Johnston, 26, was allegedly killed by two men in Kinning Park.

Euan Johnston: Friend broke down in tears in court.

A man who was allegedly shot to death in Glasgow had "no enemies", a trial has heard.

The claim was made by a friend to police days after Euan "EJ" Johnston died in November 2016.

A jury earlier heard how the 26-year-old was near the scene of a possible shooting months before his death.

Anthony Ruthven and David Scott, both 33, are charged with murdering Mr Johnston on November 15, 2016.

Prosecutors claim the pair, while acting with others unknown, did "repeatedly discharge" a firearm at Mr Johnston in the city's Kinning Park.

His friend Sharon Gall was giving evidence and broke down in tears when she was shown a photo of the dad.

The 39-year-old went on to tell jurors: "I was one of the last people to speak with him."

The court heard of a statement Miss Gall gave to police around a week after his death.

Miss Gall said to officers: "As far as I know Euan Johnston had no enemies... not a bad word to say about Euan."

'As far as I know Euan Johnston had no enemies... not a bad word to say about Euan.' Sharon Gall

The jury was also told of a number of alleged incidents on August 12, 2016.

This included a time Miss Gall was at her home in the city's Springburn with others including Mr Johnston.

She remembered her then partner Craig Shaw having a cut eye and Gary Bradburn, an ex-lover, driving a van at a Jeep.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC asked: "So, he deliberately drove into the Jeep - then you heard a noise after the collision?"

Miss Gall: "Popping noises."

Mr Prentice: "Where was EJ at the time of the popping noises?"

She replied: "At the bottom of the garden... cannot remember where he was."

The advocate depute: "Did EJ hide anywhere?"

Miss Gall said she did not know if he did, but may have "stood behind" a neighbour's Mercedes.

Mr Prentice: "Did you consider there was a danger?"

The witness: "Yes."

She was asked what happened afterwards but Miss Gall said: "Nothing I could do... did not know who it was."

Mr Prentice suggested she could have called the police.

He then asked her was she familiar with the term "grass" and Miss Gall admitted she was.

Mr Prentice said there "appears to be shots fired" in what he described as a "dangerous and alarming" situation.

But, he added Miss Gall had not given a "full account" to officers.

The prosecutor: "You did not want to be a grass and refused to tell the police what happened?"

Miss Gall: "I will say yes."

Mr Prentice then later asked: "Are you frightened to give evidence?"

Miss Gall: "Not an ideal situation, but not frightened, no."

Ruthven and Scott deny the accusations.

The trial, before Judge Lady Stacey, continues.

