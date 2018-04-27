Train stations near Celtic Park to close on Old Firm day

Fans heading to Parkhead for the Celtic vs Rangers game can expect travel disruptions.

Disruptions: around 60,000 fans will attend Sunday's game at Celtic Park. SNS Group

Football fans travelling to Parkhead for the Celtic vs Rangers game on Sunday have been told to expect travel disruptions.

Supporters have been advised to allow extra time for their journey after ScotRail confirmed that three main train stations on the route to Celtic Park will be closed.

Dalmarnock, Bridgeton and Rutherglen stations will be closed all day on Sunday as tens of thousands of supporters make their way to attend the 12 noon kick off.

Fans are advised to give plenty of extra time if they are planning to use the train service to Bellgrove as it will be exceptionally busy.

Turnstiles at the stadium will be open from 10.30am to allow the capacity 60,000 crowd to get into their seats early.

Segregation will be in place as London Road is closed between Turnstiles Bar and Kinloch Street from 10.30am and there will be no thoroughfare to the stadium using this route.

Fans approaching from London Road east have been told to use Springfield Road and Janefield Street.

Celtic could clinch their seventh league title in a row with a victory over their Glasgow rivals, with Brendan Rodgers' men also looking to extend their unbeaten run against Rangers to eleven games.

