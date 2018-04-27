Fundraiser launched for Scots teenager who died in Magaluf

Friends are hoping that money raised will help get Natalie Cormack's body to Scotland.

Natalie Cormack: Fell from balcony in Magaluf.

A crowdfunding JustGiving page has been launched in aid of a teenage girl who died after falling from a balcony in Magaluf.

Natalie Cormack's friends and workmates are hoping the money raised will help get the teenager's body home to her family in Scotland.

The 19-year-old from West Kilbride in North Ayrshire died after plunging from the seventh floor of a block of flats on Friday morning.

She tried to climb into her flat from the seventh floor of the resort's Eden Rock de Torrenova after realising she had forgot her keys upon returning from work at a nearby bar.

On the JustGiving page which was launched by the teenager's workmate Zoe Gardiner, it says: "We as a group of worker friends are trying to raise this sum of £5000 for our sorely missed friend Natalie who fell from a balcony in the holiday resort, Magaluf.

"We would really appreciate any donations made towards this as we would like to have her returned home safely and would like to raise a go fund me to think of her family and other friends at this sad time, thank you for your donation."

The page has raised around £500 since it was first launched on Friday night.

You can donate to the page here. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nataliecormack

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.