Tributes paid to Scots teenager who died in Magaluf

Natalie Cormack's former employer said they were 'devastated' by her death.

Tributes: Fall from balcony.

Tributes have been paid to a Scots teenager who died after falling from a balcony in Magaluf.

Natalie Cormack, 19, fell from the seventh floor of the resort's Eden Rock de Torrenova at 8.50am on Friday.

Ms Cormack, from West Kilbride in North Ayrshire, realised she did not have her keys after she returned from work at a nearby bar in the resort on the Spanish island.

She went to a friend's apartment and tried to climb to the balcony on her flat.

The Seamill House Hotel in West Kilbride, where Ms Cormack used to work, updated locals on Facebook.

It said: "We are so sad to hear the devastating news of a former employee and great friend of Seamill House Hotel, Natalie Cormack.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this terrible time."

Others posted tributes on a JustGiving page set up by her friends set up to return her body to Scotland.

Rachel Stirling wrote: "Natalie will be missed. She was lovely and was great to be around. The laughs we had. Sending love to the family and friends. Still a shock."

Daniel Henderson wrote: "Heart broken isn't even the word to describe how I'm feeling.

"Just want my beautiful pal to be back home & rest peacefully.

"Miss you forever Natalie & we will always love you."

