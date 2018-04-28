Two people trapped and four injured following crash

The A84 has been closed in both directions after a crash in Stirlingshire.

Crash: Incident after midday. Google 2018

Firefighters are working to free two people from a crash which left four others injured.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the A84 near Callander in Stirlingshire shortly after midday.

Two saloon cars were involved in the incident near the junction with the A821.

Emergency services have closed the road in both directions.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four people were "walking wounded."

A spokeswoman said: "Two people are trapped in one vehicle, four are walking wounded from the second vehicle."

