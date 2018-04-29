Teenager in hospital after being hit by car in Glasgow
Police sealed off Dumbarton Road after the 19-year-old was knocked down.
A teenager is in hospital after being knocked down by a car in Glasgow.
The 19-year-old was struck by the vehicle on Dumbarton Road around 6.45pm on Saturday.
The road was closed around Merkland Street for several hours following the incident.
Paramedics took the injured man to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police enquiries are continuing."
