Teenager in hospital after being hit by car in Glasgow

Police sealed off Dumbarton Road after the 19-year-old was knocked down.

Road: Closed for several hours. Jill Ferguson

A teenager is in hospital after being knocked down by a car in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old was struck by the vehicle on Dumbarton Road around 6.45pm on Saturday.

The road was closed around Merkland Street for several hours following the incident.

Paramedics took the injured man to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police enquiries are continuing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.