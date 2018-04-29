Arrest as 'suspicious items' seized in bomb squad incident

A 24-year-old man was arrested after police were called to a house in Bearsden.

Police: Road was closed off. Google 2018

A man has been arrested after "suspicious items" were discovered at a house, leading to a bomb disposal team being called out.

The items were found at the property on Henderland Road in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire following an incident on Saturday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident at 3.10pm.

Police searched the building and requested support from the fire service and an explosive ordnance disposal team.

Police Scotland said the items were removed and there was no risk to the public.

The road outside the house was closed for a short period.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Officers remain at the scene."

