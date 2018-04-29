  • STV
More than 10,000 take part in largest-ever Kiltwalk

STV's Sean Batty sent off the march, along with rugby legend Doddy Weir.

Charity: Around £2m raised.
More than 10,000 people have taken part in the largest ever Kiltwalk through the streets of Glasgow.

Around £2m been raised for charity by the event on Sunday.

Organisers said 10,063 people took part, with the 23-mile route beginning at Glasgow Green and ending at Loch Lomond.

A 15-mile version of the stroll began at Clydebank.

STV's weather presenter Sean Batty, along with rugby legend Doddy Weir and Boxer Charlie Flynn helped to send off the walkers at Glasgow Green.

Businessman Sir Tom Hunter, who pledged to boost all donations by 40%, urged others to take part at further Kiltwalk events around Scotland.

He said: "This goes to the heart of what Scotland is all about - caring for one another.

"We live in an incredible country with people who are willing to literally go the extra mile for those who need it most. I am so proud of everyone who took part today.

"The efforts of every Kiltwalker will make a real, lasting and impactful difference to charities across Scotland supporting thousands of people and the causes they care about."

He continued: "It doesn't stop here. I encourage everyone to follow the lead of those who walked today and sign-up to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk in June, our St Andrews to Dundee walk in August and the final Kiltwalk of the year in Edinburgh in September."

Flynn said: "What a buzz. I loved every minute of being at Glasgow Green this morning.

"From Glasgow 2014 to the 2018 Glasgow Kiltwalk, this city continues to amaze and inspire me with the incredible events it's able to put on, and the unbelievable spirit of those involved.

"People really do make Glasgow. Seeing all those smiling walkers in their charity T-shirts, walking to help others really was a sight to behold. I'm still beaming with pride."

