Eighteen injured as bus overturns near Clyde Tunnel

The bus is believed to have struck a barrier and mounted an embankment.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5778181152001-drivers-warned-avoid-clyde-tunnel-after-first-bus-crash.jpg" />

Eight people are being treated in hospital following a bus crash near the Clyde Tunnel, including one who is in a critical condition.

The First Bus is believed to have struck a barrier, mounted an embankment and overturned shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Ten passengers were treated by paramedics at the scene while another eight were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

One is at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, another five - including the driver - are at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, and two are at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The most seriously injured passenger is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth.

Sindy Greenhouse

Police and fire crews are on the scene and the road is likely to remain shut northbound for some time. Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 7.08pm on Sunday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a single decker bus.

"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the A814 slip road near the Clyde Tunnel.

"Crews currently remain on the scene working with their emergency service partners to make the area safe."

Andrew Jarvis, managing director for First Glasgow, added: "I can confirm that one of our vehicles containing passengers has been involved in an accident tonight on the Clyde Expressway.

"Unfortunately, there have been a number of injuries and our thoughts are with all those involved in this serious incident.

"We have members of our team at the scene to assist the emergency services, who we cannot praise highly enough for their quick response and professionalism during this incident."

