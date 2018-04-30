Police called to hotel during Rangers player awards

Officers were alerted to a disturbance at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow.

Rangers: Police spoke to hotel management. Google 2018/SNS

Trouble erupted among fans at a hotel during the Rangers Player of the Year awards.

Officers were alerted to a disturbance at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Cambridge Street, Glasgow, at 7pm.

It came just hours after Rangers were thrashed 5-0 by Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Officers spoke to hotel management following the alert.

Videos were posted on social media appearing to show fans trying to gain access to the hotel.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 7pm following reports of a disturbance at the Hilton Hotel on Cambridge Street, Glasgow.

"Officers established no criminality has been committed. We provided advice to the hotel."

