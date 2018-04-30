Radisson RED opens its first ever UK hotel in Glasgow

The 174-room hotel has integrated technology at its heart and is aimed at millennials.

New: The hotel has opened its doors.

The first ever Radisson RED in the UK has opened in Glasgow.

The 174-room hotel, next to the Hydro, is also the first new-build Radisson RED to open in Europe, and just the fifth of the brand to open worldwide.

The hotel, aimed at millennials, has keyless entry, self check-in and out and additional hotel requests - such as extra pillows - can be made through the RED app.

The app also allows guests of the hotel to chat to one another.

Curator Michael Weston said: "We're all so excited to open and introduce RED to Glasgow and the wider UK.

"The RED experience is different - we encourage laughter, playfulness and even a little mischief with guests, and we use our spaces as a showcase for some of the best local talent in art, design, music and fashion.

"We really hope people come to the hotel, love what they see, and come back again and again."

The rooms have wallpaper designed by Glasgow comic artist Frank Quitely.

The rooms, with wallpaper designed by Glasgow comic artist Frank Quitely, are described as fun, modern and minimal, all featuring smart technology.

The ground floor space with the OUIBar + KTCHN is the hotel's food, drink and social hub, serving food, wine and chilled craft beers.

The hotel's Sky Bar, Glasgow's first rooftop bar, will open in early May, where guests can enjoy a bird's eye view of the city.

Three Event and Games studios - 66sqm, 40sqm and 55sqm - are equipped with modern tech and super-fast Wi-Fi.

Richard Moore, area senior vice president, UK, Ireland & Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, said: "Radisson RED is bold and pushes the boundaries of the traditional hospitality experience, and I can't think of a better fit for the UK's first RED than the city of Glasgow.

"We're genuinely excited to give people the opportunity to enjoy RED, and I feel confident that as well as having a fantastic product in a great location, we have the best team in place to deliver a memorable and RED experience for guests."

Bar: The ground floor features the OUIBar + KTCHN is the hotel's food, drink and social hub.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.