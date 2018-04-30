Jealous man stabbed pregnant girlfriend after slimming row

Joseph Docherty accused the woman of losing weight to impress a former partner.

Docherty appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

A man stabbed his pregnant girlfriend after accusing her of losing weight to impress a former partner.

Joseph Docherty turned on the woman, who was two months' pregnant, hours after they had been sipping champagne in bed to mark the New Year.

The 35-year-old plunged a knife into his girlfriend's leg after biting her at a house in Uddingston, Lanarkshire.

He later claimed the assault had been "a carry on", but a judge heard she was still struggling to cope with what happened.

Docherty admitted assaulting the 28-year-old to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well to the danger of her life.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the couple had been dating for just over a year and had celebrated Hogmanay 2017 together shortly before the attack.

Prosecutor Blair Speed said: "They were in bed watching TV and drinking champagne to celebrate the New Year."

On afternoon of January 1, Docherty was heard challenging his girlfriend about buying a ticket for an event at a local pub.

Mr Speed: "He became argumentative and accused her of trying to lose weight for her ex-partner.

"She denied this was the case and realised that he must have seen a Facebook 'like' she had made about a female who had lost weight."

The couple started rowing, before Docherty sank his teeth into her cheek. He then grabbed a knife and stabbed her on the left leg below the knee.

Mr Speed: "The knife was inserted into her leg to such an extent that the handle was touching her flesh."

The woman was said to have suffered "uncontrolled bleeding" and had to be resuscitated.

Mr Speed: "A doctor states she will not fully recover from her injury, that she will be severely scarred and have a permanent limp.

"She will also require lifelong treatment for circulation of her leg."

Lord Mulholland deferred sentencing for reports.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.