Eight injured and one critical after Clyde Tunnel bus crash

The First Bus overturned after mounting an embankment on the Clyde Expressway.

Eight people are being treated at hospitals in Glasgow following a bus crash near the Clyde Tunnel, including one who is in a critical condition.

The First Bus is understood to have struck a barrier on the Clyde Expressway, mounted an embankment and overturned shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Ten passengers were treated by paramedics at the scene while another seven and the bus driver were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

One was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, while another five - including the driver - were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Another two were transported to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Roads around the Clyde Tunnel were shut for several hours after the crash.

On Sunday night managing director for First Glasgow Andrew Jarvis said: "I can confirm that one of our vehicles containing passengers has been involved in an accident tonight on the Clyde Expressway.

"Unfortunately, there have been a number of injuries and our thoughts are with all those involved in this serious incident."

