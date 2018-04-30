Glasgow's neighbourhoods promoted in short film series

The videos shine a spotlight on more than 120 locations across the city.

Glasgow: The videos aim to promote the neighbourhoods of the city. Glasgow Life

A series of short films promoting Glasgow's neighbourhoods to tourists has been released.

Filmed across the north, south, east, west and central Glasgow, the videos shine a spotlight on more than 120 locations across the city.

The areas in the films were chosen by locals who were asked to suggest which spots tourists should check out.

Locations include Finnieston, Merchant City, Shawlands, Maryhill, Govan, Partick and Dennistoun and takes a journey through the rich cultural and sporting heritage, legendary music scene, diverse restaurants and bars, and unrivalled nightlife of Glasgow.

They have been developed to complement a redesigned "neighbourhoods" section of the People Make Glasgow website.

Produced by local agency The Forest of Black, each film is set to a custom soundtrack composed specially for the project by Barry McKenna from Glasgow band, Twin Atlantic.

The campaign was developed to support the delivery of Glasgow's Tourism and Visitor Plan, which aims to boost the city's tourism economy by attracting one million more overnight visitors by 2023.

Councillor David McDonald said: "There's a clear trend towards authenticity in travel today - visitors want to experience real neighbourhoods and communities, and immerse themselves in local culture. It's about connecting people and place in a genuine way.

"Glasgow is now one of Europe's first choice destinations and our neighbourhoods are just as vibrant and filled with as much character and world-class cultural assets as cities like Berlin and Rome."

Barry McKenna, singer and guitarist with Glasgow band, Twin Atlantic, who composed the soundtracks for the films, said: "It's a privilege to live in a city as rich in art and culture as Glasgow, where inspiration is only ever just around the corner.

"It's one of the many reasons why Glasgow is renowned for creativity and has a great capacity for producing some of the finest artists and musicians around today.

"Though as fascinating as the city's art, architecture and landmarks are, the real beauty of Glasgow lives within the rich complexity of its neighbourhoods and people; bold, uninhibited and proud.

"I've been lucky enough that music has led me halfway around the world, but I wouldn't want to live anywhere else. Glasgow is truly unique and has a magnetism that always draws you back in."

