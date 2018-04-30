  • STV
  • MySTV

Glasgow's neighbourhoods promoted in short film series

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The videos shine a spotlight on more than 120 locations across the city.

Glasgow: The videos aim to promote the neighbourhoods of the city.
Glasgow: The videos aim to promote the neighbourhoods of the city. Glasgow Life

A series of short films promoting Glasgow's neighbourhoods to tourists has been released.

Filmed across the north, south, east, west and central Glasgow, the videos shine a spotlight on more than 120 locations across the city.

The areas in the films were chosen by locals who were asked to suggest which spots tourists should check out.

Locations include Finnieston, Merchant City, Shawlands, Maryhill, Govan, Partick and Dennistoun and takes a journey through the rich cultural and sporting heritage, legendary music scene, diverse restaurants and bars, and unrivalled nightlife of Glasgow.

They have been developed to complement a redesigned "neighbourhoods" section of the People Make Glasgow website.

Produced by local agency The Forest of Black, each film is set to a custom soundtrack composed specially for the project by Barry McKenna from Glasgow band, Twin Atlantic.

The campaign was developed to support the delivery of Glasgow's Tourism and Visitor Plan, which aims to boost the city's tourism economy by attracting one million more overnight visitors by 2023.

Councillor David McDonald said: "There's a clear trend towards authenticity in travel today - visitors want to experience real neighbourhoods and communities, and immerse themselves in local culture. It's about connecting people and place in a genuine way.

"Glasgow is now one of Europe's first choice destinations and our neighbourhoods are just as vibrant and filled with as much character and world-class cultural assets as cities like Berlin and Rome."

Barry McKenna, singer and guitarist with Glasgow band, Twin Atlantic, who composed the soundtracks for the films, said: "It's a privilege to live in a city as rich in art and culture as Glasgow, where inspiration is only ever just around the corner.

"It's one of the many reasons why Glasgow is renowned for creativity and has a great capacity for producing some of the finest artists and musicians around today.

"Though as fascinating as the city's art, architecture and landmarks are, the real beauty of Glasgow lives within the rich complexity of its neighbourhoods and people; bold, uninhibited and proud.

"I've been lucky enough that music has led me halfway around the world, but I wouldn't want to live anywhere else. Glasgow is truly unique and has a magnetism that always draws you back in."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.