Thirty-one cows, lambs and goats stolen from animal centre

The break-in occurred at the Carty Port Equestrian Centre on Sunday evening.

Stolen: Dozens of animals taken (file pic). Ben Birchall/PA Wire

More than 30 animals including cows, lambs and goats have been stolen during a break-in at an equestrian centre in Dumfries and Galloway.

The incident occurred at the Carty Port Equestrian Centre on Sunday evening.

Ten cows, 11 black lambs and ten goats were stolen, Police Scotland said.

A spokesman for the force added: "We are investigating the reported theft of a number of animals from a farm near to Newton Stewart.

"The animals were stolen in a break-in to the Carty Port Equestrian Centre sometime on the evening of Sunday, April 29."

