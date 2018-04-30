The First Bus overturned after mounting an embankment on the Clyde Expressway.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5778440030001-twenty-nine-injured-in-bus-crash-near-clyde-tunnel.jpg" />

Twenty-nine people were injured in a bus crash near the Clyde Tunnel.

The First Bus is understood to have struck a barrier on the Clyde Expressway, mounted an embankment and overturned shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Seventeen people remain in hospital, including three who are in a serious but stable condition.

One passenger initially described as critically injured is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

The Clyde Expressway was closed northbound for about nine hours after the crash and reopened at 5.15am.

Inspector Darren Faulds, who is leading the investigation into the collision, said: "After officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to 28 passengers and the driver of the bus.

"Our investigation is continuing today into the cause of the crash. The bus involved will be fully examined and officers are gathering and studying CCTV footage from the area to assist with their enquiry.

"At this time, I would urge anyone who may have been on the bus and left prior to arrival of the emergency services, or anyone who witnessed the crash take place to contact police."

