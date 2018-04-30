Partner of shooting victim 'heard gunshots through phone'

Euan Johnston was shot during a phone call with Danielle Carruthers, a murder trial heard.

Police: Euan Johnston was shot dead in Kinning Park, Glasgow, on November 15 last year. STV

The partner of Euan Johnston was on the phone to him when he was shot in his car at traffic lights, a murder trial heard.

Danielle Carruthers, 33, who had a child with Mr Johnston, told the High Court in Glasgow she had phoned Mr Johnston, who was known as EJ, to see what time he would be home.

She said: "He said he was on the way to drop his friend Brian McMahon off and would be home soon.

"Immediately after he said that there was a revving of the car and a loud bang.

"I was shouting 'Euan, are you alright?'

"I didn't know what had happened.

"It wasn't until I heard Brian screaming 'Euan, Euan, Euan', over and over again I knew something was wrong."

Ms Carruthers, who was in a relationship with Mr Johnston for three-and-a-half years, said at first she thought it was an accident.

But, she told jurors she then heard another voice on the phone saying: "Who is that?" and the reply: "EJ has been shot in the face."

She was giving evidence at the trial of Anthony Ruthven, 32, and David Scott, 33, who deny murdering Euan Johnston in Kinning Park, Glasgow, on November 15 last year.

Prosecutors claim the pair - while acting with others unknown - repeatedly discharged a firearm at Mr Johnston from an Audi Q5 - and then sped off.

Ruthven also faces a separate attempted murder and assault charge in connection with alleged incidents on August 12 2016.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard that Mr Johnston died from a catastrophic head injury after being shot in his car, an Audi RS4, at traffic lights.

Ms Carruthers told prosecutor Alex Prentice QC that she quickly got dressed, organised child care and then drove towards the Royal Infirmary in Glasgow

For a while she said she could still hear what was happening in Scotland Street on her phone as she drove.

She said: "I could hear someone saying 'Take your jacket off and wrap it round his head.'"

She added: "I was in a panic, I hung up and called Euan's dad.

"He told me to come and get him right away and we drove to the new hospital."

The witness told the court she was there when the decision was made to switch off his life support machine.

When asked by Mr Prentice if Mr Johnston was in employment at the time Ms Carruthers replied: "I'm not sure."

She told the court that during the day on November 15, 2016 Mr Johnston was helping his father - also Euan Johnston - to move house.

In the evening she said her partner went out for something to eat with his friend, Mr McMahon, in the Red Pepper restaurant in Glasgow's southside.

Defence QC Donald Findlay asked Ms Carruthers: "Did Mr Johnston have a job?"

She replied: "He would sometimes go to the car wash in London Road.

"I'm not sure if he still worked there."

Mr Findlay then asked: "Did he have any businesses that he ran?"

The witness replied: "I'm not sure."

The QC went on: "You weren't short of money?"

Ms Carruthers replied: "No."

Earlier, off-duty policeman Andrew McDonald told the jury that a blue Audi Q5 drove past him at speed in Scotland Street at 11.35pm or 11.40pm on November 15, last year.

It then went through a red light, before heading onto the Kingston Bridge and disappearing from sight.

He said that he was so concerned by the driving that he noted the registration number and dialled 101 to report it.

PC McDonald said that he could not see the occupants of the car because he windows were tinted and it was travelling at speed.

The car was later found burned out.

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.

