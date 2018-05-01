  • STV
Syndicate of Scots nurses scoop £1m prize in lottery draw

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The group, known as the Winning Nurses, will walk away with £66,666 each.

Winners: The group have scooped £66,666 each.
Winners: The group have scooped £66,666 each. National Lottery

A group of 15 nurses are celebrating a £1m lottery win.

The syndicate, known as the Winning Nurses, won the UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday.

After paying in just 50p, the group, who all work at Cleland Hospital, in Motherwell, are now £66,666 richer.

The nurses bought the ticket from a Co-op on Station Road, Shotts.

The group have been playing together for three years, and their previous biggest win was £12.

The 13 winning members who chose to share their information are Tracey Buckmaster, Catherine Fisher, June Fraser, Helen Gibson, Carol Hamlyn, Gail Harvie, Margaret Hendry, Ravi Joseph, Rosemary McFarlane, Maureen McGarry, Anne McQueen, Grace McSeveney, and Marion Ritchie.

June Fraser, who was in charge of checking the tickets each week, said: "I checked the tickets using the National Lottery app on Saturday morning.

"I scanned the first one and it wasn't a winner - I actually thought that was the ticket for Friday night's draw and very nearly didn't scan the second one as I thought it was for a future draw.

"When I did and it told me that we'd won £1m I thought the app must be broken - I couldn't believe it!

Nurses: The group say they will be treating staff at the hospital.
Nurses: The group say they will be treating staff at the hospital. National Lottery

Ms Fraser wasted no time in spreading the word among the group, saying: "My first phone call was to my ward where I managed to get hold of two of the other members who were working.

"I phoned a few other members but I was just too hyper to call everyone at that point. I still went into work later that afternoon though!"

When Ms Fraser went to work she made sure the lucky ticket came with her by pinning it to the inside of her nurse's uniform. Back home on Sunday she hid it under her cutlery drawer to make sure it stayed safe.

The win means the syndicate members will be able to splash out on everything from trips to Canada and Sri Lanka, cruises, new cars and even a motorbike.

For Carol Hamlyn it will mean that she can have the retirement she has always dreamed of.

She said: "I am due to retire in November and this win will be life-changing for me.

"I was going to have to keep doing a few shifts but now I have financial security and I can also look after my four children and my three grandchildren."

But the first thing the lucky winners are spending their money on is a bumper batch of cakes and goodies to treat the staff, patients and families at Cleland Hospital.

