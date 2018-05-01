Chihuahua mauled to death by greyhound in beach attack

Seven-year-old pet dog Dexter is said to have died of a head trauma on Troon beach.

A chihuahua has died after being violently mauled by a greyhound.

Pamela Reid was walking her dog Dexter on Troon beach on Sunday when the blonde greyhound launched the attack.

The greyhound is said to have "sunk its teeth" into Dexter's head, which the vet said was the cause of death.

Police have launched an investigation and are keen to trace the dog which is believed to be dangerous.

The greyhound owner is described as a middle-aged female with blonde hair and was wearing light turquoise jacket.

Ms Reid from South Ayrshire said: "I am devastated. One blow and it had sunk its teeth into my little boy's head.

"The vet said the head trauma killed him.

"His body went instantly floppy and hit the sand.

"I keep seeing it over and over and over in my head.

"He was a gorgeous seven-year-old long haired chihuahua.

"Such a fun and playful little character, taken so cruelly by what was supposed to be a nice walk on the beach."

