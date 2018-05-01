Pair accused of murdering mum 'acted with criminal purpose'

Jurors heard the closing statements during the trial of Shayla and Lynette Greenop.

Sharon Greenop: Body found in 2016 (file pic).

The sister and daughter of a disabled woman accused of her murder "acted with criminal purpose" to inflict a "catalogue of injuries" which led to her death, jurors have heard.

Sharon Greenop's body was found in her home in Troon in 2016.

The 46-year-old had suffered a series of injuries including multiple rib fractures.

Her daughter Shayla and sister Lynette face charges of assault and murder.

In her closing statement, advocate depute Ashley Edwards told the High Court in Glasgow the evidence of the last three weeks had contained "flashing red lights, signalling guilt" in the case.

Claiming "multiple blows" had been inflicted on the victim, Ms Edwards said: "The abuse and injuries suffered by Sharon Greenop escalated.

"Injuries associated with extreme pain and ultimately resulting in her death."

A pathologist earlier told the court the smell of decomposition from the victim's body, found in November 2016, was "one of the worst she had experienced".

Miss Edwards picked out certain evidence as she asked jurors to find both accused guilty of murder.

This included Lynnette apparently stating "aye, I did it" when an ex-neighbour confronted her.

Defending Lynette Greenop, Frances McMenamin QC said there was no doubt the victim had died a "terrible, slow, painful death," but reminded jurors they could only give a guilty verdict if guilt had been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The QC denied Lynette killed her sister and suggested Shayla was responsible.

The murder charge alleges Sharon was repeatedly struck with "object or objects" and had her neck compressed.

Both Shayla and Lynette Greenop deny murder and the case continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.