Hunt for drive-by shooter after murder bid at house

Shots were fired from a white Volkswagen Polo towards an address in Calton, Glasgow.

Investigations: Officers returned to the scene on Monday.

Police investigating a drive-by shooting in the east end of Glasgow have returned to the scene a week on from the incident.

Officers stopped and spoke with a number of people in the Calton area of the city where the shooting took place last Monday.

At around 10.55pm on April 23 a firearm was discharged from a white Volkswagen Polo car towards a house on Millroad Drive.

It is believed the gunman was targeting a resident at the address in a deliberate attack. Detectives are treating it as an attempted murder.

No one was injured in the shooting but the family that resides at the property was left badly shaken.

Police attended the scene again on Monday in a bid to gather more information to assist with their investigations to identify those responsible.

They have been undertaking door to door enquires , reviewing CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Greig Wilkie said: "We are treating this as an attempted murder investigation and we have now recovered a white Volkswagen Polo which we suspect was driven by those responsible for the shooting.

"It was found, burnt out, near to Carmunnock village, having been stolen from the north of Glasgow. It is undergoing forensic examination by specialist officers.

"We are continuing door-to-door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage and I am continuing to appeal for members of the public to come forward with any information which can help our enquiries.

"I am particularly keen for anyone who may have seen the car being abandoned in the Carmunnock area on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 or anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and has seen this vehicle is urged to come forward."

"Our information remains that this is not a random attack, the householder was deliberately targeted and that the white Polo was seen in Millroad Drive before the shooting."

High-visibility patrols in the Calton area have been increased to help reassure local people and anyone with any concerns should contact officers.

