Two teenagers injured after gang attack at Glasgow school

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment after the attack on Friday.

Unprovoked: Police are hunting a gang of youths. PA

Two teenagers have been left injured after an unprovoked attacked near a Glasgow secondary school.

The two men, aged 18 and 19, were walking near St Andrew's Secondary School in Torphin Crescent at around 10.15pm on Friday when they were assaulted by a gang of youths.

Emergency services attended and the two victims were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Both have since been released.

The group who attacked the pair are understood to have made off west on Torphin Crescent.

Detective Constable Ashley Park from Shettleston CID: "Two young men have been left seriously injured in this attack, which appears to have been completely unprovoked.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and trace the abhorrent individuals responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Friday night and may have noticed a large group of youths, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shettleston CID via 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.