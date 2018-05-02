Home Office admits error over mother's deportation threat

Olya Merry is originally from Belarus but now lives in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Family: Olya Merry with her husband Derek and daughter. SWNS

The Home Office has admitted a mistake led to a mother being told she could be deported.

Olya Merry is originally from Belarus but now lives in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, with her husband Derek and their two-year-old daughter.

The 28-year-old had received a Home Office letter last month saying she could be deported if she did not leave the UK.

Her case prompted political intervention and her family were told a review of the case would be carried out, lifting the threat of immediate expulsion.

Local Labour MP Hugh Gaffney said the Home Office has now admitted the threat of deportation was made by mistake.

In a letter to Mr Gaffney released by the MP, immigration minister Caroline Noakes wrote: "Mrs Merry was served with an enforcement notice, advising her of the liability to removal from the UK on April 4.

"The Home Office apologises for issuing this notice in error; it will now be withdrawn and the reporting conditions set upon Mrs Merry will be cancelled."

Mr Gaffney said the mistake showed a "horrifying level of incompetence or indifference" at the Home Office.

"This family chose to make Coatbridge their home," he said. "While it is wonderful news that they will remain together, something is clearly rotten in the Home Office.

"I have tabled questions to the immigration minister asking for a review to be conducted on how many of these bogus notices have been issued."

The Scottish Government's External Affairs Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, previously called for the Home Office to look into Mrs Merry's case as a matter of urgency.

She said: "I am pleased that this error has been rectified by the Home Office and that the Merry family is no longer facing separation as a result of the UK's immigration rules."

