Man injured after two-car 'incident' shuts Glasgow road

It occurred on Atlas Road in the Springburn area at around 10.50am on Tuesday.

Atlas Road: Police at scene of 'incident'. Rab

A man has been left injured after an "incident" involving two cars which shut a Glasgow road.

It occurred on Atlas Road in the Springburn area at around 10.50am on Tuesday.

It is unclear how the man was injured and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10.50pm on Tuesday, police received a report of an incident involving two cars on Atlas Road which resulted in one man being injured.

"The inquiry is at an early stage and officers remain at the scene to establish the exact circumstances of the incident."

Atlas Road is closed from Springburn Road to Springburn Way.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.