Climbing wall and soft play facility coming to Kelvin Hall

The Palace of Art will be re-purposed as a gymnastics centre as part of a £1.4m investment.

A new indoor climbing wall will and soft play facility is to be built in Kelvin Hall.

As part of a £1.4m investment to Glasgow Club, the funding package hopes to improve facilities across the city to improve sport and physical activities.

The group hope the funding will allow them to extend opening hours, due to increased demand on the facilities currently available.

Councillor David McDonald, the chair of Glasgow Life and depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Communities across Glasgow have access to world-class sport and leisure facilities and we are working hard to ensure that everyone has the chance to be more fit and active.

"We're investing to further improve our facilities at Kelvin Hall and the Palace of Art and we will be open for longer at some of our most popular facilities to meet customer demand."

Work at Kelvin Hall will begin soon, in an unused space toward the front of the building.

Glasgow Club Kelvin Hall opened as part of a £35m refurbishment in 2016 as part of a shared campus with the University of Glasgow and the National Library of Scotland.

The Palace of Art, located on the edge of Bellahouston Park, will be re-purposed as a centre of excellence for gymnastics, following the success of the Gymnastics Academy at Kelvin Hall.

It is hoped that work on both centres will be completed before the end of the year.

Billy Garrett, director of sport and events at Glasgow Life, said: "We're constantly working to improve our sports facilities - and access to them - for the people of Glasgow.

"We have a duty to ensure that any public subsidy is spent where it is most needed if we are to achieve our goal of helping more people to get more active and in better health."

