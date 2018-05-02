Paramedic stalked ex-partners and assaulted girl, 15

Edward McGarrell, 54, has been struck off following a series of violent offences.

A paramedic who stalked two of his former partners and assaulted a 15-year-old girl has been struck off.

Edward McGarrell, 54, also failed to declare his past convictions to healthcare regulators.

He was convicted of assault in a domestic setting in May last year and stalking offences in relation to two women.

A hearing of the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) was told McGarrell failed to declare separate convictions dating back to 2008.

All paramedics are required to register with the HCPC and declare any convictions.

At the hearing in Glasgow this week, the panel was told he had assaulted one partner by grabbing her arm and dragging her from a vehicle.

He had stalked the same woman by repeatedly appearing at her home and work, calling and texting her between October 2010 and February 2012.

'As a paramedic, [McGarrell] works with vulnerable service users and is in a position of trust.' HCPC panel

McGarrell, from Glasgow, was further convicted of assaulting the 15-year-old girl by kicking her on the body and stalking a second woman.

Convictions for road traffic offences in 2008 and 2014 were not declared to the HCPC.

In February 2016, someone contacted the HCPC anonymously to notify them that McGarrell was being investigated by the police and had failed to declare his previous convictions.

The panel noted "the very serious and violent nature of the offences against his partner and stalking of two different females."

Announcing its decision to strike off McGarrell, the panel said: "[McGarrell's] actions clearly bring the profession into disrepute and undermine public confidence in the profession.

"As a paramedic, [McGarrell] works with vulnerable service users and is in a position of trust.

"His actions which include his conduct found proved by the convictions and his subsequent dishonest actions in failing to disclose those convictions have very clearly undermined that trust."

McGarrell is understood to have left the Scottish Ambulance Service in 2004 but worked as a private medic afterwards.

