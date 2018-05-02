  • STV
Murder accused cleared of shooting man at traffic lights

STV

Euan Johnston died after being shot in the head in Glasgow during November 2016.

Killed: Euan Johnston was killed in November 2016.

One of the men accused of shooting Euan Johnston as he sat in his car at traffic lights has had murder charges withdrawn.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice dropped the murder charge against 33-year-old Anthony Ruthven.

Previous charges of attempted murder and assault from August 12 were also dropped at the trial in Glasgow High Court on Wednesday.

Mr Johnston was shot in the head at the junction of Shields Road and Scotland Street on November 15, 2016.

He later died in hospital after having life support withdrawn.

Mr Prentice told the court: "Having reviewed the evidence led and the evidence still to come, I now withdraw the libel against Anthony Ruthven."

Judge Lady Stacey told Mr Ruthven: "The Crown has withdrawn the libel against you which means you are acquitted of these charges."

The decision to drop the charges against Mr Ruthven came after evidence heard on Tuesday afternoon from David Callander, 31, from Glasgow, who has learning difficulties and ADHD and cannot read or write.

It was claimed that he told police in an interview on December 16, 2016, that he was in a Glasgow flat where he heard Mr Ruthven say: "Bang, I nipped that EJ. We pulled up at the lights and I f***ing shot him.

"I was sitting in the back passenger seat and I put the window down and done him."

However, in evidence Mr Callander denied ever being in the flat.

He was asked by prosecution lawyer Mr Prentice: "Did you answer the police questions?"

Mr Callander replied: "Aye, but I didn't understand them. I just agreed with them. They were telling me what to say."

His co-accused David Scott, 33, is still on trial accused of murdering Mr Johnston by shooting him.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday, with Mr Prentice saying: "It will be obvious in light of my decision in relation to Mr Ruthven that this will have an impact on the case."

Defence QC Tony Graham, representing Scott, said: "Attempts will be made to take a precognition from Mr Ruthven."

Lady Stacey told the jury: "Ladies and gentlemen the advocate depute has withdrawn the case against Mr Ruthven and the Crown wishes to go ahead with the case against Mr Scott, but he has found himself without witnesses today."

She added: "This turn of events has happened, but you shouldn't make up your minds about anything based on what has happened today. You have to listen to all the evidence."

The trial before Lady Stacey continues.

