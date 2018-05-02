Experts aim to make Glasgow top destination for music fans

Live music generates £160m and brings 1.4 million visitors to Glasgow every year.

Music: Experts want to make Glasgow a top tourist destination. CC

Glasgow is aiming to become a top tourist destination for music fans.

Live music generates around £160m every year for the city with 1.4 million music fans, but just 2% of gig-goers travel from outside Scotland to attend a show.

Now a panel of experts, including representatives from the Scottish Music Industry Association, Scottish Enterprise, and SSE Hydro, have been presented with 22 recommendations to help market itself to music lovers as a must visit destination.

The recommendations were put forward from students from tourism, events, marketing and fashion branding courses at Glasgow Caledonian University.

Suggestions will include promoting the stories behind famous venues, such as the discovery of Oasis at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, and launching a digital, interactive map of venues across the city.

The action plan follows a report from Scottish Enterprise and Glasgow Life which found there was a lot of room to increase music-based tourism to Glasgow.

Dougal Perman, chair of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: "Glasgow is a world-class, world-renowned city of music. Now we just need to tell the world.

"Music tourism makes a significant contribution to the economy but most of the money spent on music events in the city comes from locals.

"Glasgow's high reputation at home and abroad is undervalued and under-exploited.

"There is great potential but more work needs to be done to learn from the experience of others and to design practical affordable and cost-effective interventions which would command the support of the industry."