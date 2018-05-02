  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic to provide free sanitary products for female fans

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The products will available free of charge in women's toilets at Celtic Park from August.

Celtic Park: Club to provide free sanitary products.
Celtic Park: Club to provide free sanitary products. SNS Group

Celtic are to provide sanitary products for female fans following a month-long campaign.

The products will be available in all women's toilets at Celtic Park free of charge from the start of August for an initial trial basis.

The Scottish Premiership champions are then hopeful to roll out the plan of installing a permanent service from December.

The team will be the first in Scotland to offer free sanitary products to visitors.

Celtic fan Erin Slaven, who launched the campaign on Change.Org in March, announced the victory on Twitter on Wednesday.

She said: "Surprise! We did it. @mjmxx @orlaithduffy1 After an eventful campaign, lots of research and co-operation with Celtic - sanitary products will be free in Celtic Park from next season.

"Thanks so much to everybody who helped us. Leading by example, the Celtic Way."

Erin lead the campaign alongside her friends Orlaith Duffy and Mikaela McKinlay and gathered 2,700 signatures in support of the plans on their Change.Org page.

"Thanks so much to everybody who helped us. Leading by example, the Celtic Way."
Erin Slaven.

On launching the campaign the girls said in a statement: "Conscious that this is a nation-wide issue across different football teams and different sports, but hoping to pilot this campaign with my own team Celtic before hopefully expanding the cause to cover other teams and sports.

"The price of sanitary products currently means that menstrual hygiene is a luxury for many women.

"Work is taking place across Scotland to establish free sanitary products in colleges and universities, and I'm hoping to commence a campaign which sees this mirrored in football grounds - in this case, Celtic Park.

"Women are under-represented in football - both in the stands and on the pitch. I hope that by signing this petition you will stand with me in increasing visibility of women and their needs in the context of football."

"Women are under-represented in football - both in the stands and on the pitch."
Erin Slaven.

Among the reasons listed by Erin for wanting the products to be provided at Celtic are hygiene requirements, helping put an often taboo subject into public consciousness, to give female football fans visibility and to highlight the issue of period poverty.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1409829-overwhelming-public-support-for-period-poverty-bill/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.