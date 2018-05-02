Celtic to provide free sanitary products for female fans

The products will available free of charge in women's toilets at Celtic Park from August.

Celtic Park: Club to provide free sanitary products. SNS Group

Celtic are to provide sanitary products for female fans following a month-long campaign.

The products will be available in all women's toilets at Celtic Park free of charge from the start of August for an initial trial basis.

The Scottish Premiership champions are then hopeful to roll out the plan of installing a permanent service from December.

The team will be the first in Scotland to offer free sanitary products to visitors.

Celtic fan Erin Slaven, who launched the campaign on Change.Org in March, announced the victory on Twitter on Wednesday.

She said: "Surprise! We did it. @mjmxx @orlaithduffy1 After an eventful campaign, lots of research and co-operation with Celtic - sanitary products will be free in Celtic Park from next season.

"Thanks so much to everybody who helped us. Leading by example, the Celtic Way."

Erin lead the campaign alongside her friends Orlaith Duffy and Mikaela McKinlay and gathered 2,700 signatures in support of the plans on their Change.Org page.

On launching the campaign the girls said in a statement: "Conscious that this is a nation-wide issue across different football teams and different sports, but hoping to pilot this campaign with my own team Celtic before hopefully expanding the cause to cover other teams and sports.

"The price of sanitary products currently means that menstrual hygiene is a luxury for many women.

"Work is taking place across Scotland to establish free sanitary products in colleges and universities, and I'm hoping to commence a campaign which sees this mirrored in football grounds - in this case, Celtic Park.

"Women are under-represented in football - both in the stands and on the pitch. I hope that by signing this petition you will stand with me in increasing visibility of women and their needs in the context of football."

Among the reasons listed by Erin for wanting the products to be provided at Celtic are hygiene requirements, helping put an often taboo subject into public consciousness, to give female football fans visibility and to highlight the issue of period poverty.

