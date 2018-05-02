Girl, 12, seriously injured after being hit by truck

The incident happened on Bruce Street in Plains, Airdrie, at 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Airdrie: Man arrested but later released. Google 2018/PA

A 12-year-old girl has been seriously injured after being hit by a truck.

The incident happened on Bruce Street near Wallace Street in Plains, Airdrie, at 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The youngster was taken to Monklands General Hospital before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth in a serious but stable condition.

A 50-year-old man was arrested but later released in relation to the incident.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who can help us with our enquiries."

