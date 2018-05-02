Man badly injured as car ploughs into him in murder bid

A BMW was deliberately driven into the back of a Vauxhall Vectra in Springburn, Glasgow.

Attempted murder: Forensic officers called. STV

A man has been seriously injured after a car ploughed into him in an attempted murder.

The incident happened on Atlas Road in Springburn, Glasgow, at 9.50pm on Tuesday.

A blue BMW car was deliberately driven into the back of a Vauxhall Vectra, injuring a 32-year-old man.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a serious but stable condition.

A second man was uninjured.

The BMW was driven off towards Balgrayhill.

Forensic officers have been called following the incident, which is being treated as attempted murder.

Atlas Road: Officers cordoned off stretch. Rab

The road remains closed while investigations are being carried out.

Detective inspector Gillian Faulds said: "I am appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to contact us.

"You may have witnessed the BMW crash into the Vauxhall car or you may have seen the blue BMW speed off after the incident.

"At this stage, we do not know how many people were within the BMW and any detail regarding the car could be vital in our enquiries.

"We are trying to ascertain exactly what has happened here and I'm asking local people to help us.

"If you have any information or knowledge of the car or the suspects then please do contact us.

"Any small detail could prove crucial in our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

