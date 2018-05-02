Broken traffic lights cause major rush hour delays

Commuters in North Lanarkshire have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

© SWNS Group

North Lanarkshire drivers have been warned to expect major rush hour delays due to broken traffic lights on a main road in Motherwell.

Lane restrictions are in place at the junctions between Airbles Road and Hamilton Road.

The restrictions are expected to cause disruptions in Motherwell, Hamilton, Wishaw and near junction 6 of the M74.

The delays are expected to last through rush hour on Wednesday.

Commuters using the route have been advised to avoid the area if possible and plan their journeys accordingly.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.