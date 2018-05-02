Man hurled racist and homophobic abuse at train passengers
Police are investigating a hate crime on board a train between Glasgow and Falkirk.
Police are hunting a man who hurled racist and homophobic abuse at passengers on board a train from Glasgow.
The suspect joined the service from Glasgow Queen Street at Croy station as it travelled towards Falkirk at 7.12pm on Tuesday.
He racially abused an asian woman on the train before making homophobic comments to other passengers.
British Transport Police (BTP) are treating the incident as a hate crime and said the woman was "very alarmed" by the man's behaviour.
The man responsible is described as being white, around 5ft 9in tall and had a tattoo on his left arm.
He wore a navy blue hat, a white polo shirt and black shorts.
Information can be passed to BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.
