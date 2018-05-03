Car 'overturns' in two-vehicle Clydeside Expressway crash

Nobody was seriously injured in the collision shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

A two-vehicle collision in Glasgow blocked the Clydeside Expressway for seven hours and reportedly left one car lying on its roof.

The collision occurred on the eastbound lane of the route between Finnieston Street and the Riverside Transport Museum at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Nobody was seriously injured but witnesses reported seeing one car lying on its roof.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We got a call about the incident at about 11.30pm.

"Two vehicles were in a road crash eastbound on the A814, a Hyundai and a Toyota Yaris."

"There were no injuries," she added.

The Clydeside Expressway reopened at around 7am but a broken down van shut one lane eastbound again an hour later.

The vehicle was towed away shortly after 8am.

